(Bloomberg) -- The Garden State is making gains on Hollywood.

Spending on film production in New Jersey soared to more than $650 million last year, easily topping the $500 million record set in 2021, Governor Phil Murphy’s office said in a statement Tuesday. The industry created 8,500 jobs in the state in 2022, a number that is expected to grow “significantly” in coming years.

“These productions, plus the recent addition of some top-tier studio development projects, will continue to drive economic activity and create many thousands of employment opportunities for New Jerseyans,” Secretary of State Tahesha Way said in the statement.

Murphy, in California this week to meet with executives in the entertainment and technology industries, has been trying to build his state up as a filming hub. The Democrat enacted a tax credit for the industry in 2018, his first year as governor, and expanded the program in 2021.

Major productions last year included The Walking Dead: Dead City, a spinoff of the AMC zombie franchise, which filmed in East Rutherford over the summer.

Even as the industry grows, New Jersey is still far behind its neighbor: A 2021 report showed New York City’s film and television productions accounted for about $64 billion in economic output.

