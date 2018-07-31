(Bloomberg Opinion) -- My end-of-July morning train reads:

Eurozone Economy Slows Further as Exports Sputter (Wall Street Journal); see also Chinese Economy Starts to Feel Tariff Impact (Wall Street Journal)

Brexit Without a Deal? A Crazy Idea That Might Happen (Bloomberg Opinion)

How to Fix Facebook (the Big Picture); see also Facebook Lenses (Stratechery)

401(k) investors: Why lingering fears are actually good for stock investors (USA Today)

By the numbers: China’s foreign-educated students are returning home (Axios); see also Current Policy Is Repelling Foreign Investment (Foreign Affairs)

The World Economy Runs on GPS. It Needs a Backup Plan (Bloomberg Businessweek)

Men of steel: How Brooklyn’s Native American ironworkers built New York (6sqft); see also Can there be an Amazon of housing? (Hothouse)

Much of the U.S. Electric Grid Could Go the Way of the Landline Phone (Wired)

Scott Walker’s troubles highlight deeper GOP issues in governors’ races (CNN); see also Here Are All the Republicans Retiring From Congress in 2018 (FiveThirtyEight)

The 18 Best New Restaurants in America (Eater)

What are you reading?

A FANG Index Slides Into Correction Territory

Source: Wall Street Journal

Barry Ritholtz is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He founded Ritholtz Wealth Management and was chief executive and director of equity research at FusionIQ, a quantitative research firm. He is the author of “Bailout Nation.”

