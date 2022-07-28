Wall Street Banks Are Divided Over Size of Fed’s Next Rate Hike

(Bloomberg) -- Wall Street’s biggest banks aren’t declaring an end to the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate increases, though they differ over the size of the next hike in September.

The Fed increased its benchmark rate on Wednesday by 75 basis points for a second straight meeting and Chair Jerome Powell said even tighter monetary policy was likely. He said a similar increase in September could be appropriate depending on incoming data, though the guidance was less explicit than it was following other recent meetings.

Stock investors appeared to celebrate as they decided Powell was signaling a pivot toward slowing or stopping, a conclusion many seasoned Fed watchers balked at.

Economists at Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. even see another 75 basis-point salvo in September. While those at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. see a downshift to a 50 basis-point increase then, they still don’t see the Fed holding back for now.

Here’s a rundown of what big banks are predicting:

Bank of America

Fed will increase its benchmark by 50 basis points in September

It will then shift to 25 basis-point hikes in November and December

Officials will then pause given rates will be in restrictive territory

Citigroup

Fed will increase its benchmark by another 75 basis points in September

It will lift rates to 4% by the end of the year with probably more hikes to come in 2023

Goldman Sachs

Fed will raise rates 50 basis points in September

It will follow that with two hikes of 25 basis points in November and December

Rates will peak at 3.25%-3.50%

JPMorgan Chase

Fed will hike by 50 basis points in September

It will increase the benchmark by 25 basis points twice more this year

It will pause at the end of the year

Morgan Stanley

Fed will shift by 50 basis points in September

Rates will peak around 3.5%-3.75% at the end of this year

Policy makers will cut by 25 basis points in December 2023

Wells Fargo

Another 75 basis-point hike will come in September

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“Based on data as of the July FOMC, we expect a 50 basis-point hike in September.”

