(Bloomberg) -- Wall Street banks are set to offload at least another $520 million of loans for the buyout of Citrix Systems Inc. in a second block trade of the debt that lenders have been stuck holding for months, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The banks are due to sell the loan at 89 cents on the dollar, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing a private transaction. They’re discounting the price less than a group of lenders did last week when they offloaded $750 million of the same kind of debt, known as a term loan A, for 87 cents on the dollar to Apollo Global Management Inc., Franklin Templeton, and Diameter Capital Partners.

Last week’s sale was by at least six of the more than 30 banks on the Citrix deal, including Citigroup Inc. and Morgan Stanley. This latest offering includes lenders that sat out last week’s deal, the people added. Details of the latest loan transaction could still change, the people said.

Representatives for Bank of America Corp., Credit Suisse Group AG and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., the three leaders on the financing, declined to comment. LevFin Insights earlier reported on the sale.

The Citrix financing was widely seen as a turning point in US credit markets earlier this year, signaling that an era of easy money was drawing to an end as the Federal Reserve hikes rates. Banks providing more than $15 billion of debt financing for the LBO managed to sell just $8.55 billion of bonds and loans before the buyout closed, and had to offload those securities at cheap prices.

Wall Street banks are trying to chip away at the roughly $40 billion of buyout and acquisition debt that they couldn’t sell, according to data compiled from deals in the US and Europe by Bloomberg, including an estimated $12.5 billion tied to the buyout of Twitter Inc.

For many lenders, offloading chunks of hung debt — even at a discount — is better than letting it languish on their books, tying up capital that could be deployed elsewhere.

