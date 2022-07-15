(Bloomberg) -- Wall Street banks are getting a boost from the Federal Reserve’s efforts to snuff out inflation.

Benefits from this year’s interest-rate hikes were clear as banks started to report second-quarter results this week, posting improvements in lending income and margins that had suffered during years of historically low borrowing costs. Net interest income -- revenue from interest-bearing asset minus what’s paid to depositors -- surged past analysts’ estimates at all four banks that reported.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. posted gains in net interest income, with some also raising their forecasts for the remainder of the year.

“Higher loan balances and higher rates are definitely helping us have a better result,” Wells Fargo Chief Financial Officer Mike Santomassimo said on a conference call with reporters Friday.

The Fed has been raising its benchmark rate to offset surging inflation across the US, which has made banks’ core lending businesses more profitable even while threatening to stifle consumers’ demand for loans. Analysts predict the trend will continue when Bank of America Corp. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. report Monday.

At JPMorgan, the largest US bank, net interest income rose 19% in the second quarter due to the combination of higher interest rates and loan growth. Analysts had been predicting a 16% increase for NII, a key source of revenue for banks.

Executives have been getting more and more optimistic in their NII forecasts, with JPMorgan predicting $58 billion at year-end, up from the $56 billion projected in May. Wells Fargo said its annual figure will probably rise 20% this year, while Morgan Stanley expects $500 million of extra net interest income in the next two quarters.

The rosy outlooks come with a cautious backdrop, with soaring inflation spurring central banks to pull back the easy-money policies that had pushed markets to all-time highs. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, along with worries about food and energy security and political instability across regions, are also keeping money managers on edge.

Shares of New York-based Citigroup soared 11% to $49.18 at 12:35 p.m. in New York, the biggest intraday jump since November 2020. Bank of America advanced 5.6% while Wells Fargo jumped 5.7%.

Citigroup CFO Mark Mason said Friday that net interest income has climbed $1.8 billion this year compared with the first six months of last year. He’s expecting similar results for the second half.

And higher rates are also likely to benefit Bank of America, the second-largest US bank by assets. The Charlotte. North Carolina-based company’s core revenue “is likely to rise with rates and loans, despite some markets-related drag,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Alison Williams wrote in a note ahead of the results. Analysts are predicting a nearly 20% increase for the second quarter, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

