(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co. are selling bonds in the US investment-grade primary market on Monday, the first of the big Wall Street banks to tap debt markets following earnings.

After financial institutions launched a barrage of bond sales in the first half of the year, analysts expected lower supply this quarter with borrowing costs up and funding needs already taken care of. However, the three banks alone have already launched $17.5 billion in bonds Monday, surpassing JPMorgan’s forecast that the biggest banks would sell between $14 billion and $16 billion of bonds this month.

JPMorgan launched $7 billion senior unsecured bonds in two parts, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The longest portion of the offering, an 11-year fixed-to-floating-rate bond, yields 193 basis points above Treasuries, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak about it, after initial pricing discussions for about 215 basis points.

Morgan Stanley priced a $4 billion offering of senior unsecured bonds in two parts, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The longest portion of the offering, an 11-year fixed-to-floating-rate bond, yields 192 basis points above Treasuries, after initial pricing talk around 215 basis points.

Wells Fargo launched a $6.5 billion offering of senior unsecured bonds in two parts, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The longest portion of the offering, an 11-year fixed-to-floating-rate bond, yields 195 basis points above Treasuries, after initial pricing talk around 215 basis points.

While bank management highlighted a resilient US consumer, the outlook has gotten “cloudier,” according to Bloomberg Intelligence credit analyst Arnold Kakuda. “Today’s active bank issuance may be about tapping the markets when the window is open, as the window may close rather quickly,” Kakuda said.

Financial companies have front-loaded their borrowing needs this year as the Federal Reserve gets ever-more aggressive with interest-rate hikes in order to tighten financial conditions. On Friday, Fed officials signaled that they will likely stick with a 75 basis point interest-rate increase later this month.

Prior to today, the banking sector already sold more than $394 billion of bonds in 2022, representing about 53% of investment-grade volume, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

(Updates with new launches and forecasts starting with the second paragraph.)

