(Bloomberg) -- Even amid a surge in pay for bankers, compensation alone may not be what attracts rainmakers.

“You need to make sure that people are being appropriately compensated, but that has to be table stakes,” Paul Taubman, the chief executive officer of investment bank PJT Partners, said this week in an interview. “That’s not just what people want. They want to be well looked-after.”

A focus on culture has become a focal point on Wall Street. While pay has soared to levels not seen since the financial crisis, there’s an anxiousness brewing that markets will be volatile and the pendulum could swing the other way. At least two other banking executives separately voiced frustration that much of the pay at the biggest banks is in the form of equity -- which fluctuates with the firms’ stocks.

In one exception, Jefferies gives executives their pay in cash if they choose, Bloomberg’s Sridhar Natarajan and Hannah Levitt report.

Another issue simply comes down to flexibility. Taubman said his firm gave employees time to work remotely around Thanksgiving and during a few weeks of the winter. He’s aiming to do so again in the summer.

And while he still believes that the office is where the magic happens, he said “there needs to be a more creative way of letting people know they can unplug and have more freedom.”

“That’s the lesson of all of this -- it’s connection, it’s culture,” he said. “And it’s so important in banking because you can’t grow up to be a great banker if you don’t learn from great bankers.”

His reflections come as hiring is set to continue at PJT after his strategic advisory business expanded headcount by 20% last year. And he’s not the only one, as Wall Street’s top executives seem to be going on a charm offensive.

Lazard CEO Ken Jacobs told me this week that his firm is likely to continue hiring in advisory and adding teams in asset management. Late last year, Evercore’s Ralph Schlosstein told me that he expects that “hiring would continue to be at the high end of historical levels,” both at the senior and more junior levels.

While hiring is still mounting, attrition is also a big threat. In one big example, a rising star who most recently led sustainability and impact investing efforts at Goldman Sachs is leaving. Margaret Anadu was also was a trailblazer in diversity -- her exit from the bank leaves Goldman with only three Black women among roughly 400 partners, Bloomberg’s Natarajan wrote.

Jobs are soaring back again. Wages are rising, but still not as fast as inflation.

Half of America’s workers are putting more pressure on their employers -- many threatening to quit if not paid more.

Carlyle’s dealmakers quadrupled profit as the firm sold out of billions worth of deals. “We pay for performance, and we had a great year,” CEO Kewsong Lee told Bloomberg’s Dawn Lim “Our people earned it.”

There’s a pay war erupting at hedge fund firm Sculptor. A director quit after opposing the pay package for CEO Jimmy Levin.

