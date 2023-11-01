(Bloomberg) -- US regulators are moving to ease some of the restrictions put in place after MF Global Holdings Ltd.’s implosion — a win for brokerages that have for years pushed to unwind them.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission will propose as soon as this week letting dozens of firms invest the margin they collect from clients in sovereign debt from some G-7 countries, according to people familiar with the matter. The regulator initially proposed restricting the practice in 2010 as a response to the financial crisis. The CFTC finalized it the following year.

The proposal wouldn’t reverse course on the toughest restrictions on handling client money put in place in December 2011 after MF Global’s wrong-way bets on European sovereign debt fueled the firm’s collapse. Still, the changes would mark a hard-fought victory for Wall Street.

Financial firms have argued for years that the limits on investing in sovereign bonds wouldn’t have prevented MF Global’s collapse. They also say the restrictions have helped fuel a yearslong decline in the number of brokerages, which are known as futures commission merchants, or FCMs.

During the Trump administration, the Futures Industry Association urged the CFTC to allow firms to invest in sovereign debt from Canada, France, Japan, Germany and the UK, arguing that those bonds have “low risk of default” and brokerages should be able to buy and sell them through resale and repurchase agreements.

The trade group, whose members include units of JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Bank of America Corp., made a similar request earlier this year, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified discussing internal deliberations. The FIA didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Industry backers of the proposed changes have said they’d let financial firms avoid the costs of exchanging foreign currency to buy US Treasuries with client collateral as is currently allowed.

The CFTC announced last week that it was considering changes to the regulations, without disclosing details. On Tuesday, the agency said its commissioners were voting behind closed doors on whether to advance the proposal.

The agency could announce the details within days, and officials would then have to take public comment and vote again months later to finalize the changes. A spokesman for the CFTC declined to comment because the proposal hasn’t been issued yet by the commission.

MF Global’s collapse in October 2011 damaged the reputation of Jon S. Corzine, the former New Jersey governor who served as the firm’s chief executive officer, and embarrassed the CFTC. The agency faced criticism from futures traders for failing to safeguard their funds, and in response implemented a suite of regulations dubbed the “MF Rule.”

Overall, the agency tightened limits on how brokers can invest margin posted by clients. The CFTC prohibited brokers from using client collateral to lend money to affiliates through short-term repurchase agreements. The regulator also banned brokers from using customer funds to purchase foreign sovereign debt — that provision that would be eased under the proposal.

There is recent precedent for the CFTC to allow more investment by FCMs in sovereign debt from wealthy countries. In 2018, the regulator decided to start allowing derivatives clearinghouses to invest customer margin in French and German debt.

