(Bloomberg) -- Wednesday’s sweeping rally across financial assets was something unseen in almost 15 years for a Federal Reserve policy decision day.

From stocks to Treasuries, credit to commodities, everything was up after the Fed projected more interest-rate cuts in 2024. The scope and intensity can be illustrated by a measure that tracks the lowest return of the five major exchange-traded funds following these assets. With gains of at least 1%, the pan-asset advance beat all other Fed days since March 2009.

The everything rally extends a trend from November, when economic data fueled optimism that the central bank has managed to cool inflation without dealing a blow to the economy. Pricing pressures have eased, while the labor market and consumer consumption are holding up.

Encouraged by the benign backdrop, traders who have sought safety in big tech stocks are branching out to other corners of the market. The Russell 2000 small-caps barometer, for instance, jumped 3.5% Wednesday, more than double the gains for the Nasdaq 100.

Stocks continued their advance Thursday while Treasury yields pulled back. Futures on the S&P 500 added 0.5% as of 9 a.m. in New York. Ten-year rates dipped below 4%, down from a high of 5% seen in October.

