(Bloomberg) -- Wall Street’s preferred tool for pushing portfolio companies to decarbonize is getting some results, according to a report from environmental nonprofit CDP.Companies that were asked by investors to disclose their environmental impacts were 2.3 times more likely to do so than those that weren’t asked directly, CDP said. The findings are from CDP’s 2022 Non-Disclosure Campaign, an initiative that saw 260 financial institutions with about $30 trillion in assets—including HSBC Holdings Plc and Schroders Plc—encourage 1,466 global companies to report environmental data.

Engagement, also known as stewardship, is the process by which investors are supposed to have constructive dialogue with a portfolio company’s management on matters material to its future outlook. That includes plans related carbon emissions. It’s a core tenet of asset managers’ ESG strategies and is credited by some for having pushed companies to improve environmental standards and cease sales of harmful products.

It’s also drawn criticism for providing a cover for investors to continue financing the world’s biggest polluters. The Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance, an influential group of pension funds and insurance companies, has said asset managers should move beyond simply engaging with companies that pollute and instead use their influence to target broader structural hurdles to decarbonization. Activist investor Chris Hohn has said he can’t see any evidence that engagement actually works. He has said it amounts to little more than more than corporate “blah, blah, blah” in response to the climate emergency.Claire Elsdon, CDP’s global director of capital markets, said the nonprofit’s campaign “shows the power of direct engagement.” Financial institutions “can kickstart a fundamental and positive change in how businesses operate” when they push companies in their portfolio to disclose more, she said.Through the CDP campaign, investors engaged with companies to report on three areas: climate change, forests and water security. The greatest success was with forests, or corporate involvement in deforestation, where companies were 3.2 times more likely to disclose after engagement than without it. Still, disclosing impacts is only a first step: Curtailing deforestation or greenhouse gas pollution will require companies to go further and take concrete actions to reduce their impacts.

Companies that disclosed certain environmental data for the first time as a result of the campaign include Costco Wholesale Corp., Honda Motor Co. and Levi Strauss & Co., CDP said. There was also a large contingent of companies that didn’t disclose through CDP in 2022, including Tesla Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Investors that participated in the CDP initiative include AllianceBernstein, BNP Paribas Asset Management and TD Asset Management.

