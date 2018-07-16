What you need to know before the opening bell: July 16, 2018

U.S. equities drifted higher at the open and European stocks were mixed as traders looked toward company results after lacklustre economic data out of China spurred declines for many Asian shares. The U.S. dollar weakened against most peers.

Earnings were better-than-expected from the likes of Bank of America Corp. (BAC.N) and BlackRock Inc. (BLK.N) while there was an upbeat early release from Deutsche Bank AG (DB.N), but it did little to spur stocks. The S&P 500 traded sideways, and most industry groups fell on the Stoxx Europe 600 Index, overwhelming gains by builders and banks. Shares in Asia also declined earlier, amid thin volumes in most markets and with Japan shut for a holiday.

That helped the yen steady after its biggest weekly slide in 10 months. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slipped for a third day and Treasuries dropped with most European bonds. Commodities fell, with West Texas Intermediate oil slumping below US$70 a barrel as Saudi Arabia was said to offer extra crude supplies to some customers. Emerging-market currencies edged higher, while their shares fell.

With no fresh signs of a trade war escalation and U.S. President Donald Trump at a summit with Vladimir Putin, investors will no doubt remain occupied by a slew of numbers coming over the next few days, including economic data — such as Monday’s mixed figures from China — and company earnings. Later this week Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to lay the groundwork for further tightening.

These are some key events coming up this week:

Earnings season continues with reports due from companies including: Goldman Sachs (), Morgan Stanley (), American Express (), Netflix (), Microsoft (), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM.N), Unilever (UN.N), Johnson & Johnson () and IBM (). Fed’s Powell delivers the semi-annual Monetary Policy Report to the Senate Banking Committee and answers lawmakers’ questions.

These are the main moves in markets:

STOCKS

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.1 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 0.1 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.1 per cent as of 9:32 a.m. ET. The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index dropped for the first time in three days, falling 0.9 per cent. The MSCI Emerging Market Index slumped 0.4 per cent. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.1 per cent.

In Toronto, the S&P/TSX composite index was down 53.58 points to 16,507.54.

CURRENCIES

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2 per cent. The euro rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.1710. The British pound gained 0.3 per cent to US$1.3264. The Japanese yen was little changed at 112.41 per U.S. dollar. South Africa’s rand rose 0.5 per cent to 13.21. The Canadian dollar was trading at 76.12 cents US, up from Friday's average value of 75.92 cents US.

BONDS

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose three basis points to 2.86 per cent. Italian 10-year yields rose three basis points to 2.58 per cent. Germany’s 10-year yield rose two basis points to 0.36 per cent.

COMMODITIES

West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 2.2 per cent to US$69.48 a barrel. Gold was little changed at US$1,241.04 an ounce.

With files from The Canadian Press