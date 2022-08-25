(Bloomberg) -- The VIX’s modest bounce recently may have further to run given the uncertainty around Federal Reserve Chairman Powell’s Jackson Hole speech on Friday.

Stocks and bonds have been falling this week in anticipation of a renewal of the Fed’s hawkish vows on Friday. Credible cases can be made for a continuation of these moves, or a reversal. The band of uncertainty is wide, making trading around the event difficult.

Equity vol, though, continues to look more biased to rising, especially if there are any upsets, while the downside looks limited.

The VIX is:

low against realized vol

very low against ATM-implied vol

as low as it has been versus FX and fixed-income vol since before the pandemic

low against forward vol

Positioning is also very short, raising the risk of a short squeeze. Net positioning of speculators based on the CoT report has rarely been shorter over the last 10 years.

Also interesting is buying call options on the VIX. Vol of vol remains very low, while optionality mitigates some of the cost from the negative carry from the futures curve being in contango.

There’s been a sharp rise in speculators buying VIX calls in recent weeks (unusually at the same time as open interest in VIX put buying is falling). Sharp rises in the VIX call-put ratio tend to precede spikes in the VIX.

