(Bloomberg) -- Wall Street banks are approaching Societe Generale SA to see if the French lender could help manage financial transactions involving Russia if the nation is hit with sanctions relating to the tensions over Ukraine.

Speaking during an internal town hall with Asia Pacific staff on Friday, SocGen Chief Executive Officer Frederic Oudea said the firm has “large U.S. and international banks that are coming to us, to see whether we can do their business of clearing and corresponding banking for them.”

The Paris-based lender “may be one of the very few banks able to carry on transacting with the rest of the world” the CEO said at the town hall, a copy of which was obtained by Bloomberg, as part of wide-ranging responses to questions from staff that covered topics including SocGen’s business in Russia and how a conflict could bring Russia and China even closer.

Oudea didn’t name the banks that reached out and didn’t indicate what services the bank would be willing or able to offer.

The French bank operates in Russia through its Rosbank PJSC unit, making it among the biggest European banks in the nation along with Italy’s UniCredit SpA and Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International AG. Moscow-based Rosbank has 550 branches, more than 3.1 million customers and makes a relatively small contribution to the bank’s overall earnings, according to SocGen’s website. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Citigroup Inc. are among Wall Street firms that also have some operations in the country.

A representative for SocGen in Paris declined to comment.

Mounting Tensions

Oudea’s remarks came days before Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Monday that he’s recognizing two self-proclaimed separatist republics in eastern Ukraine. French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on the same day said the European Union is ready to hit Russia with sanctions if it invades its neighbor.

Moscow has repeatedly denied it plans to invade Ukraine, calling any such claims propaganda and “hysteria.” The U.S. disputes that, accusing Russia of recently building up its forces further.

EU countries including Germany, France and Italy are pressuring the bloc to find ways to shield their economies if the Western alliance imposes sanctions on Russia. Some member countries have expressed concerns over the consequences of sanctioning certain sectors such as energy, raw materials and banks.

Oudea took over the bank’s risk and compliance functions in December, after deferred prosecution agreements entered into by the bank with the U.S. Department of Justice, including for violations of U.S. sanctions against Cuba, Iran and Sudan, had been dismissed. Sanctions violations alone cost SocGen more than $1 billion in fines by U.S. regulators in 2018.

Some European banks such as UniCredit have recently pulled back on potential expansion in Russia due to the geopolitical uncertainty. In January, the lender withdrew from a possible deal to take over Russian lender Otkritie Bank FC, with CEO Andrea Orcel signaling that the situation in Ukraine was a key factor in the decision.

Oudea downplayed the likelihood of the so-called SWIFT network -- the inter-bank messaging system that connects 11,000 financial institutions in more than 200 countries -- being cut off and said a Russian system could take over if it was.

U.S. sanctions against Russia, first introduced after its annexation of Crimea in 2014, have only targeted either specific individuals or have been limited to certain sectors or financial products, allowing Rosbank to continue operating there. European Union sanctions have only been against individuals or specific entities. It’s unclear what transactions U.S. banks would want SocGen to manage for them that wouldn’t also expose the French bank to compliance risks.

