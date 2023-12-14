(Bloomberg) -- Wall Street reclaimed the top spots in the global equity underwriting league tables from Chinese banks as initial public offerings slowed on the mainland, leaving US firms to make the most of an anemic share sale market elsewhere.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. rose to the top of rank for equity and equity-linked underwriting as it dished out shares in many of the biggest new offerings, according to league table data compiled by Bloomberg. Bank of America Corp. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. also returned to the top three as Chinese state-backed brokerage Citic Securities Co. ceded its number one ranking, though it retained its leading position in global IPO underwriting.

Despite equity capital markets around the world being dogged by interest rate hikes, two wars and debate over a potential recession, roughly $516 billion was raised across IPOs, secondaries and the red-hot convertible bond market, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Goldman Sachs was credited with an 8.3% market share, underwriting about $41 billion in offerings globally.

Read More: PG&E’s $2 Billion Convertible Bond Shows Revival in Full Swing

Goldman comes in ahead of Wall Street rivals Bank of America — credited with $38.9 billion — and JPMorgan with $36 billion. The ranking consists of underwriting for equities and equity-linked instruments issued globally, such as share placements and convertible bonds.

After topping the global equity league tables in 2022, Chinese banks’ deal activity slumped starting in late August when regulators moved to support ailing markets with measures including slowing IPO approvals. Citic Securities fell in this year’s league table to the sixth spot, while previously fifth-ranked China International Capital Corp. dropped to eighth.

Read More: Chinese Banks Drop Out of Top Five Global Equity Underwriters

The restrictions resulted in active IPO applications to plunge to 353 on Nov. 13 from close to 800 just two months earlier, opening the door for international firms like JPMorgan and others to take global underwriting market share from Chinese brokers, said Sharnie Wong, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence in Hong Kong.

“China could see its IPO pipeline squeezed further amid regulatory caution on vetting new listings in order to bolster secondary-market activity,” according to Wong.

Goldman Sachs was an underwriter on several of the year’s biggest equities deals. In addition to helping lead IPOs for Arm Holdings Plc and Kenvue Inc., it helped offload billions in secondary sales including those for Japan Post Bank Co Ltd. and AerCap Holdings NV.

Overall, equity linked products like convertible bonds saw issuance top $108 billion in 2023, a roughly 20% rise versus the previous year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Bank of America led the global equity-linked league table and is credited with more than a 10% table share, working on deals from household names like PG&E Corp., Uber Technologies Inc., and Duke Energy Corp.

Even as global equity markets rallied, just $25.4 billion was raised in US IPOs this year, a modest bump from last year’s tepid volume but a 92% plunge from 2021’s boom, data compiled by Bloomberg show. JPMorgan played a role in the five largest US IPOs, making it the highest ranking player in the global IPO league table among non-Chinese firms.

In Europe, the Middle East and Africa, first-time share sale volumes are set to end the year at their lowest level since 2012, data compiled by Bloomberg show, despite a burgeoning Middle Eastern IPO market. Bank of America led the equity, equity-linked and rights offerings league table for the region with $10.3 billion worth of deals, the data show.

Read More: Dubai’s Latest IPO Record Shows Investor Appetite Is Unwavering

Chinese IPO activity held up better than in most regions despite the regulatory clampdown, with $55 billion raised on mainland exchanges. Citic Securities, China Securities and CICC constituted the top three members of the global IPO ranking for the second year running, with China Securities pulling ahead of CICC to claim second place.

The three firms capitalized on dozens of offerings during the summer when activity elsewhere was tame. More impressively, they held onto their top rankings despite the sharp decline in IPOs in the final four months of the year when new issuance in China plunged.

--With assistance from Filipe Pacheco and Pei Li.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.