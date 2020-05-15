(Bloomberg) -- Wall Street firms’ banking units can now benefit from a temporary move to lift leverage limits as other U.S. banking regulators join an earlier easing from the Federal Reserve.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. will join the Fed in relaxing the so-called leverage ratio to free up capital during the coronavirus crisis, the agencies said Friday. The temporary adjustment will allow banks to leave Treasuries and deposits out of the tally of assets they’re required to hold capital against.

The interim final rule will be open for public comment and is set to expire on March 31, 2021.

