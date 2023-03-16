(Bloomberg) -- Listen to The Big Take podcast on iHeart, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Terminal.

The White House and Congress are battling over raising the nation’s $31.4 trillion debt ceiling. If they don’t act and the US defaults on its debt this summer, the economic shockwaves will be felt across the nation and around the world. Even so, the conventional wisdom in many parts of Washington and Wall Street seems to be: don’t worry, in the end of course they’ll reach a deal.

But relying on conventional wisdom is often...unreliable. Though Congressional leaders managed to overcome their differences and raise the debt ceiling in the past — often at the 11th hour, after all the brinkmanship had played out — what if this time is different?

Bloomberg journalists Liz McCormick and Erik Wasson join this episode to game out the scenarios and gauge how concerned we should be about the possibility that the acrimony in Washington will lead to a debt default for the first time in US history.

Read more: The Debt Ceiling Is the Risk Wall Street Doesn’t Want to Think About

This podcast is produced by the Big Take Podcast team: Supervising Producer: Vicki Vergolina, Senior Producer: Kathryn Fink, Producers: Mo Barrow, Rebecca Chaisson, Michael Falero and Federica Romaniello, Associate Producers: Sam Gebauer and Zaynab Siddiqui. Sound Design/Engineers: Raphael Amsili and Gilda Garcia.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.