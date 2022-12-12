(Bloomberg) -- The Wall Street Journal named Emma Tucker as its next editor-in-chief, appointing a leader from a News Corp. publication in the UK to lead the business newspaper.

Tucker, who will start the new role Feb. 1, succeeds Matt Murray, who has led the paper since 2018. She is 56, according to the Journal, and will be the first woman to lead its newsroom. Murray will start a senior position at the Journal’s owner, News Corp., according to a press release. Tucker has been editor of the Sunday Times since January 2020. She also held leadership roles at the Financial Times.

Along with the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal is one of the few newspapers to have made a successful transition from print to digital. The paper’s digital subscription business has doubled in the last four years to 3.2 million from 1.6 million.

The transition at the Journal comes amid billionaire Rupert Murdoch’s plans to recombine his News Corp. and Fox Corp. businesses, putting back together a media empire that he split in 2013. News Corp. owns the Journal and the New York Post, while Fox Corp. is the parent of Fox News. Both companies have set up special committees of independent directors to study a potential deal and evaluate possible terms.

The Journal and Dow Jones, News Corp’s publishing and data unit, compete with Bloomberg News and its parent company in delivering financial news and information.

News Corp. shares rose less than 1% at 12:06 p.m. in New York trading. Fox Corp. stock was unchnaged from the close on Dec. 9.

(Updates with share trading, adds that Tucker is first woman to lead the Journal.)

