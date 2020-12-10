(Bloomberg) -- Analysts are combing through a transcript of Wednesday arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court and are parsing comments by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in a bid for clues about the future of the government’s control of mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Fannie common shares fell as much as 6.2% Thursday, while Freddie shed as much as 8%, trimming their weekly gains.

Shares of each government-sponsored enterprise had briefly soared more than 20% Wednesday as the court arguments, conducted by phone, seemed to favor investors who are challenging 2012 agreements allowing the federal government to collect more than $125 billion in contested profits from Fannie and Freddie. Mention by Justice Stephen Breyer that the government “nationalized” the companies drew particular attention.

Later, the discussion seemed to signal that neither investors nor the government will entirely win. Mnuchin’s comments later in the day, while confirming a plan to change a critical agreement, failed to “answer the key question of what Treasury wants in exchange for writing down its senior preferred stock” in the companies, according to Bloomberg Intelligence’s Ben Elliott.

Fannie and Freddie common shares tumbled earlier this year along with the fortunes of President Donald Trump, who was seen advancing plans that would enrich holders. The shares began rallying in November on increasing discussion of possible Trump administration steps to release the firms from federal control before President-elect Joe Biden takes office next month. Both stocks are down more than 9% this year, while the S&P 500 has climbed nearly 14%.

One analyst, Height Capital Markets’ Edwin Groshans, wrote that the Supreme Court hearing soured investor hopes, while Mnuchin raised them.

The court arguments didn’t “provide any concrete evidence” that would lead Groshans to change his sell ratings on the common stock and all series of junior preferred shares, and he doesn’t expect a ruling in favor of retroactive relief for shareholders. At the same time, Groshans flagged Mnuchin’s support for amending the Preferred Share Purchase Agreements, or PSPAs, to set the companies in “the right direction,” though the secretary’s “positive comments leave many questions unanswered.”

Both the hearing and Biden’s win in November were “major setbacks” for Fannie and Freddie, he said. “We are concerned that Mnuchin’s comments are an attempt to blow air into a balloon that has [a]n irreparable hole that will result in the GSEs being able to retain more capital, possibly substantially more, but leaves Treasury’s investment and the net worth sweep in place,” he warned.

“We do not see a clear winner in the argument, though we also do not see it creating a political roadblock to administrative changes before the inauguration,” Cowen analyst Jaret Seiberg wrote. “During questioning, justices were all over the map about the role of an acting director, the involvement of Treasury in the sweep and if this suit should have been dismissed as shareholders lacked a right to litigate,” he said.

Others saw encouraging signs for investors during the court discussion.

The “tone and tenor” of the questions were positive for shareholders, according to Compass Point analyst Isaac Boltansky.

Capital Alpha analyst Ian Katz said: “Investors thought the 100-minute session went better than expected, fueling hopes that a verdict in their favor could strengthen odds of a settlement,” though the “complex discourse” generated mixed headlines.

Katz said that Chief Justice John Roberts “seemed sympathetic” to shareholder claims their stock was completely wiped out in a unique way, while flagging remarks by Justice Neil Gorsuch about plaintiffs’ request being hard to swallow and by Justice Clarence Thomas, who asked “how would we unscramble the egg here?”

As Wedbush analyst Henry Coffey sees it, investors in common shares face a dismal prospect.

“To the extent that it matters (it probably does not) the test of reasonableness and fair dealing is/was clearly on the side of equity investors suing” the Federal Housing Finance Agency, or FHFA, Coffey wrote in a note.

“Unfortunately, even a victory for the the public common shareholders will most likely be a hollow one,” he said. “If the FHFA sticks to its guns and stated requirements regarding the capital required to exit conservatorship, there is simply too much dilution tied to the required capital raise to leave anything left over for them.” Coffey rates Fannie Mae common shares underperform, with a price target of $0.

