Wall Street Optimism, Factory Revival, Fed Nomination: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week:
- After a year that made a mockery of every best-laid investment plan, the prognosticators of Wall Street are greeting 2021 with optimism. Here’s what the world’s biggest banks and investment firms expect for the year ahead
- The Trump administration again nominated Judy Shelton to be a member of the board of governors of the Federal Reserve, almost two months after previous efforts to hold a Senate vote on the matter were derailed
- President Donald Trump extended a ban on new green cards and work visas until months after he leaves office, citing continued weakness in the U.S. labor market due to the coronavirus pandemic
- Here’s what to watch in the U.S. economy this week
- With the global economy still in the teeth of the Covid-19 crisis, the Eurasia group sees a divided U.S. as a key risk this year for a world lacking leadership
- Euro-area manufacturing grew at the fastest pace in more than 2 1/2 years in December, bringing some positive news at the end of an horrific 2020 for the region’s economy. Factory activity across Asia also gained momentum
- In the 21st century’s toughest test yet of governing, the Nordics stand out. After almost a year of the pandemic, the region’s societal model has made it “the most promising” in charting a sustainable path out of the crisis, according to the World Economic Forum
