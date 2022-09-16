(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve’s tightening campaign has slowed deal-making activity in commercial real estate markets, leading Wall Street syndicates to forecast a fall in sales of the bonds that securitize the underlying mortgages.

Analysts were expecting a busy year for real estate players. And at first it was: Acquisitions during the first half of 2022 outpaced that of the first half of 2021, in part driven by private equity firms with plenty of dry powder to deploy ahead of the tightening, according to JPMorgan Securities LLC. But rising interest rates have since dampened this enthusiasm, leading the bulge-bracket bank to revise down its CMBS full-year issuance forecast by 7%, to $312 billion from $337 billion.

The drop in bond sales will most likely stem from one pocket of the private-label CMBS market: single-asset, single-borrower-backed securities, or bonds that repackage a mortgage tied to a single property or a group of buildings owned by the same firm. JPMorgan has cut its SASB forecast twice this year, slashing it to $60 billion from $75 billion in its latest Sept. 9 revision.

“A lot of the activity was frontloaded this year before rates went up,” said Chong Sin, an executive director and CMBS research lead at the bank and one of the authors of the Sept. 9 report. “Buyers were often in contract on properties before the macro environment changed and then they had to push through with closings. SASB helped finance some of the larger transactions.”

SASB sales outpaced 2021 numbers during the first half of the year, reaching $31.85 billion by May, compared to just $19.54 billion at the same point last year, according to Bloomberg data. The surge in issuance was in lockstep with underlying M&A real estate activity. PE firms were sitting on a $245.2 billion pile of capital for real estate purposes in North America at the end of 2021, according to financial data firm Preqin. That cash was meant to be put to work buying and selling properties, mainly in the US, in turn fueling SASB issuance.

Unlike conduit deals, which include a variety of loans, SASBs are easier to analyze and over time have become a favorite for investors looking for more yield. SASBs also tend to be floating-rate, a feature that investors sought as the central bank entered its hiking cycle.

Among those deals was an over $3 billion SASB transaction -- the largest of the year -- issued to finance the acquisition of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Stonepeak Partners, Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust and the Cherng Family Trust bought the property in May and locked in financing shortly after.

But over the summer, M&A activity faltered as mortgage rates spiked higher and the cost of tapping the CMBS market rose. For instance, Blackstone priced an over $2.7 billion SASB deal in August with a discount margin of 260 basis points on the largest tranche, whereas a similarly sized deal with different collateral from the firm in February had a discount margin of 110 basis points on the equivalent tranche.

As a result, the spate of SASB issuance activity seen in the first half of the year slowed over the summer to match 2021 numbers. By August, year-over-year issuance stood at $38.47 billion, compared to $37.3 billion the previous year, according to Bloomberg data. The rush to finance properties had come to a screeching halt.

“Higher rates affect issuance volumes from many standpoints,” said Darrell Wheeler, a researcher at Moody’s Analytics. “The most obvious impact is by decreasing existing prepayments and increasing extensions, which will reduce volumes.”

But the pause is not necessarily bad news for the sector, according to market participants, who say that it has been overloaded with supply for months.

“This was one of the few subsectors that was running above trend through the first half of the year, and the market was just saturated with CMBS supply, so the pullback in issuance expectations has been a good thing,” said David Goodson, head of securitized credit at Voya Investment Management, in an interview.

The smaller pipeline might also be a positive for spreads. “The supply slowdown should help hold in spreads towards the end of the year,” said Sin. “And the spread story can get even more positive if we start to see the macro story turn to a better place.”

Meanwhile, BofA Securities Inc. analysts said they “remain neutral” on CMBS in a Sept. 9 note, pointing out that it will be difficult for spreads to rally in the present macro environment.

Relative Value: AAAs

BofA analysts believe yields on AAA securitized products are “very attractive,” according to a Sept. 9 report. The market has already largely priced in around 150 bps of expected Fed rate hikes over the next five months, which is making the ICE AAA ABS index yield of 4.26% look interesting

Floating rate AAA CLOs offering yields in the 5.2% area are also appealing, as are CRE CLOs and SASB CMBS, they said

Meanwhile, yields on agency MBS are compelling too, hovering around 10-year highs, but are less attractive than other securitized products due to Fed balance sheet uncertainty

Quotable

“Fixed income offers some reasonably attractive opportunities today for the first time since 2018,” Bob Miller, head of Americas fundamental fixed income at BlackRock Inc., told Bloomberg Television’s Surveillance on Monday. “You can build a high-quality portfolio that has a 4%-5% yield including Treasuries, high-quality credit, even add some high-quality high-yield, specifically in US fixed income.”

What’s Next

ABS deals in the queue include Ford (prime auto loan ABS), Nissan (prime auto ABS) and New Hampshire (private student loan ABS).

