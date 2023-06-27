Wall Street traders took Jerome Powell’s hawkish signals in stride, with bond yields dropping. Stocks fluctuated in one of the last few days of a quarter that saw a blistering artificial-intelligence rally.

The tug of war within the S&P 500’s most-influential group dictated trading Wednesday, with a slide in chipmakers offsetting gains in megacaps like Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. After the closing bell, Micron Technology Inc. jumped on an upbeat forecast. The biggest banks passed the Federal Reserve’s annual stress test, clearing a key hurdle for returning billions of dollars to investors.

Swap market bets on further tightening barely budged after the Fed’s chief downplayed the odds of a recession while signaling officials could hike for two straight meetings, if needed.

“Quarter-end positioning could drive volatility through the end of the week,” said Mark Hackett, chief of investment research at Nationwide. “Investors are increasingly pricing in a soft landing. A reacceleration in earnings will be required to drive the next phase of the market move.”

‘MEGA FORCE’

Mutual funds bought stocks for the first time since February in the past month as fear of missing out outweighed economic concerns, according to Barclays Plc strategists.

“FOMO has seen frustrated bears turning into reluctant bulls,” the strategists led by Emmanuel Cau wrote. “It is noteworthy that equities were being bought despite the negative economic and market outlook” of most investors.

Meantime, BlackRock Inc. introduced a bullish call on AI amid a rally that’s putting the Nasdaq 100 on pace for its best-ever first half of a year.

“A mega force like AI can be a big driver of returns even when the macro environment is not your friend,” wrote strategists including Jean Boivin, Wei Li and Vivek Paul. “A longer-term investor can look past some of the near-term pain.”

In other corporate news, General Mills Inc. fell after the food producer gave a guidance that suggests price hikes will no longer make up for slowing sales as inflation-weary shoppers cut back on spending. Netflix Inc. gained as Oppenheimer raised its price target.

Elsewhere, oil rose after a US government report showed nationwide stockpiles fell the most in two months, outpacing market expectations.

Key events this week:

Eurozone economic confidence, consumer confidence, Thursday

US GDP, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Atlanta Fed President Rafael Bostic speaks, Thursday

China manufacturing PMI, non-manufacturing PMI, balance of payments, Friday

US personal income and spending, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 4 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.1 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.1 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4 per cent

The euro fell 0.4 per cent to US$1.0915

The British pound fell 0.8 per cent to US$1.2641

The Japanese yen fell 0.2 per cent to 144.43 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.8 per cent to US$30,106.98

Ether fell 3.2 per cent to US$1,832.1

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined five basis points to 3.71 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 2.32 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 4.32 per cent

Commodities