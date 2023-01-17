(Bloomberg) -- Wall Street banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co. are set to kick off a Federal Reserve pilot program to measure how hurricanes, drought and other extreme weather events can affect their portfolios.

The central bank on Tuesday released details on how the new “climate scenario analysis exercise” will work. The measures mark the Fed’s most concrete steps yet to ensure that banks are ready for risks brought on by a changing climate and severe weather events, as well as for the transition to an economy less reliant on fossil fuels. Banks must submit their analyses by July 31.

Unlike traditional stress tests, the climate program won’t have capital or supervisory implications for the banks, according to the Fed. Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc. and Morgan Stanley will also take part.

“The exercise we are launching today will advance the ability of supervisors and banks to analyze and manage emerging climate-related financial risks,” Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr said in a statement.

According to the Fed, the pilot program will involve:

Different levels of severity on residential and commercial real estate portfolios for the northeastern US, and directs banks to consider the affect of additional “physical risk shocks” to real estate portfolios in another region of the country

Impact on corporate loans, commercial real estate portfolios based on current policies and a 2050 net zero greenhouse gas emissions horizon.

Variables such as inflation rates in the US, UK, Europe and Japan, as well as housing prices and quarterly energy consumption.

Financial regulators have come under increasing scrutiny by Republicans for any action seen as veering into the realm of environmental, social and governance policymaking. House Republicans have vowed to bring in the likes of Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler to defend moves to get publicly traded companies, including banks, to disclose more to investors about climate risks and steps to reduce their carbon footprint.

Democrats have countered that regulators should be doing even more to address climate change.

Companies, particularly big bank lenders and money managers, are likewise under the microscope for their ESG policies, which some Republican politicians say lean too far to the left.

Barr has tried to keep out of the partisan debates, and Fed officials cast the pilot as a learning exercise looking at the different ways that big banks measure and manage risks to their portfolios.

