Known as a roll-up, the provision moves existing debt to the front of the repayment line in lockstep with newly lent money. Senior lenders often require the maneuver when no one else is willing or able to give a bankrupt company turnaround financing.

The structure is divisive because it frequently soaks up the scraps an insolvent company hasn’t yet put up as collateral, and which could have helped repay lower-ranking creditors. Rolled-up debt also has to be repaid in cash, limiting the restructuring options available to the borrower.

But more and more, bankrupt firms and the judges overseeing them are being forced to accept roll-ups because without new cash, they risk shuttering entirely. The trend is a sign that lenders are amassing more leverage over failed companies as the rates of corporate default and bankruptcies climb.

“I hate those things,” said Bruce Markell, a former bankruptcy judge who is now a professor at Northwestern Pritzker School of Law. “It’s a great strategy, you know — if you’re the lender. It’s a game of chicken in the sense that the debtor says, ‘we’re going down unless this happens.’”

Although the provision has been around for years, roll-ups are becoming bigger and more prevalent, according to figures compiled by BankruptcyData. The proportion of Chapter 11 cases that involve the maneuver has steadily increased since 2021, according to the research.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. lenders this year gave the retailer $40 million to fund its liquidation in exchange for bumping up $200 million, which the company argued prevented it from shutting down even earlier. Elsewhere, Vice Media LLC moved $50 million of debt higher in the repayment line in order to get $10 million to cover the cost of selling itself in Chapter 11.

But those are dwarfed by the deal Rite Aid Corp. struck with its lenders before filing bankruptcy in October. The retail pharmacy chain got a new $200 million Chapter 11 loan and continued access to an existing credit line after agreeing to elevate more than $3 billion of old debt. The financing represents the largest roll-up since at least 2020, according to BankruptcyData, and likely one of the largest ever.

Representatives for Rite Aid declined to comment on the roll-up. A Rite Aid lawyer said when the company filed Chapter 11 that it would have access to about $500 million total when factoring in the retailer’s existing debt and cash.

Bed Bath and Vice both said lenders required roll-ups as a condition for funding their Chapter 11 cases, a common refrain of bankrupt companies that come to court with similar financing arrangements.

Lenders love the provision in part because it’s even stronger than having a first lien on a borrower’s assets. Rolled-up debt is placed on even footing with lawyer fees and other bills accrued in bankruptcy.

While Rite Aid hasn’t yet received final approval for the deal, courts have routinely blessed similar arrangements in recent months. When companies wind up in bankruptcy, they often present the proposed financing as the only possible option.

Companies frequently try to secure approval of the financing on the first day of their bankruptcies, weeks before run-of-the-mill creditors have lawyers helping them navigate the cases.

“It’s a real challenge on the first day given the sophistication that we’re seeing now,” US Bankruptcy Judge Karen Owens said at a conference in October, referring to the complicated financing structures presented early in cases.

Of course, lenders and companies argue roll-ups are benign and necessary. Packaging all the debt together can create a unified loan, which may make the case simpler, according to Lisa Schweitzer, a partner at law firm Cleary Gottlieb. “Then you just have a single debt instrument,” she said.

Latest Iteration

Creative bankruptcy financing structures has been around for decades, with extreme roll-ups only the latest iteration. In the 1980s, so-called cross-collateralized financing was the hot tactic.

In those proposals, a super-priority lien granted for newly lent cash would also apply to the lender’s pre-bankruptcy debt. Courts eventually became skeptical of those deals and they disappeared.

Although roll-ups are technically different, the resulting leverage is largely the same. Senior lenders are put at ease at the expense of lower-ranked creditors.

“Roll-ups seize on this negotiation dynamic that makes all this possible,” said Ralph Brubaker, a law professor at the University of Illinois, referring to the dominance hedge funds and other financial firms have in hashing out these agreements. “The only way to control it would be to have blanket rules that prohibit these sorts of things.”

