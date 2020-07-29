(Bloomberg) -- Traders are pulling back from bets on a steeper Treasury yield curve -- once one of the most popular plays in the market.

After a strong start, the strategy has come undone -- the yield curve has been flattening since early June as investors flocked to the longer-dated notes. The spread between 5- and 30-year yields fell to 95 basis points on Wednesday from last month’s peak of 129.

The demand for longer-dated Treasuries is so robust they have even been outperforming swaps despite the record issuance slated for August -- an event which would usually favor the latter. Thirty-year swap spreads -- the difference between the two -- have climbed 9 basis points this month to minus 40 basis points.

Markets are beginning to reflect the chance the Federal Reserve could compliment new forward guidance in September with a ramp up of buying of long-term debt, which has led to a reevaluation of the so-called steepener trades. The moves come even with Wall Street strategists mixed on the prospect.

On the side of those betting against a steeper curve is TD Securities, which expects the Fed to extend its quantitative easing to longer-dated bonds and strengthen its “outcome-based” forward guidance in September -- a move which could lead to further yield curve flattening. The bank is recommending investors buy 10-year Treasuries as a result, as well as position for wider 30-year swap spreads.

While the flattening yield curve and wider spreads suggest markets see this as a possibility, it’s likely the Fed’s bond buying stays on its current course, countered Morgan Stanley’s Guneet Dhingra in a note to clients. That “could steepen the curve as some of the recent flattening could be unwound,” he said.

For Citigroup Inc.’s Jabaz Mathai, the market doesn’t need more purchases of Treasuries from the Fed -- at least from a forward guidance standpoint. Unlike in 2009, when it was justified to dampen expectations for future rises in borrowing costs, markets are pricing for no change in swap rates for more than five years, he said in a recent note.

Given the upcoming increase in Treasuries supply, it makes sense to be bearish on bonds into August, he added.

While investors expect the Fed to discuss changes in its forward guidance for interest rates and asset purchases at this week’s meeting, it’s unlikely officials are ready to release their final decisions until September. Still, the meeting might shed some light on their thinking.

