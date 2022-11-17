(Bloomberg) -- The amount of risky corporate debt stuck on the balance sheets of Wall Street banks this year swelled to nearly $43 billion as Apollo Global Management Inc. completed its leveraged buyout of auto-parts maker Tenneco Inc.

The acquisition closed Thursday, before a group of banks led by Bank of America Corp. and Citigroup Inc. were able to sell the $2.4 billion in bonds and loans they’ve been marketing to investors. That left the banks to officially fund the full $5.45 billion debt package they agreed to provide Apollo.

Tenneco’s deal adds to a growing pile of debt that’s gotten stuck on bank balance sheets in 2022 as inflation and the risk of recession saps investor appetite for risky assets, including debt tied to high-profile buyouts such as Twitter Inc. and Citrix Systems Inc.

The total of $43 billion includes deals from the US and Europe, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, and will probably extend a drought in Wall Street lending for new buyouts.

Representatives for Bank of America, Citigroup, Tenneco and Apollo declined to comment.

Still, banks keep testing high-yield bond and leveraged loan markets for moments to offload the risky debt. They seized on a recent thawing in credit markets to offload a $2 billion junk bond tied to Nielsen Holdings Plc, paring back the $8 billion left on lenders’ books after they funded the buyout of the TV ratings business. A group led by Bank of America is attempting to offload another $1.75 billion of that debt in a leveraged loan sale.

The $1 billion secured junk-bond and $1.4 billion loan offerings for Tenneco’s buyout, though, have had trouble attracting investors, despite steep discounts.

While Bank of America and Citigroup are still marketing the debt, investors have pushed back over legal protections known as covenants and have been negotiating for improvements in these terms, Bloomberg reported last week. Commitments on the loan portion were due Monday, and there’s been no official update for the junk bond, which was marketing to investors through Nov. 10.

A chance remains that lenders offload the debt in the coming days, though the total tally of remaining hung debt would still be in the tens of billions of dollars.

--With assistance from Paula Seligson.

