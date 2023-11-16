(Bloomberg) -- Against all the outflows, the disappointing returns and the backlash on fees, active stock managers have a powerful rebuttal: We’ll save you when times get tough.

Turns out, it’s actually true. Stock pickers do better when prices fall. Whether it’s because of luck or talent is the topic of expanding research into how investor biases — and the sheer math of the market — determine who succeeds and who fails trying to beat the index.

A new study from Leuthold Group shows that stock pickers really do find their legs when stocks are tanking, racking up most of their best quarters versus the S&P 500 in periods of decline. Roughly 60% of them exceeded the benchmark from July through September as equities fell, and similar results were present when market strife broke out last year, according to Morningstar data cited by Leuthold.

At Strategas, strategist Ryan Grabinski tracked a similar pattern: In five of the six years since 2000 when the S&P 500 has dropped, a higher-than-usual proportion of active managers outperformed.

The consistency of the pattern is a point of interest to quant analysts who are inclined to doubt fund managers simply get better at their jobs in times of crisis. Could it be that something in the market’s contour shifts when it drops, to the benefit of those whose job it is to beat it?

Yes, says Scott Opsal, director of research at Leuthold.

“The reason bear markets are better for active managers is they tend to avoid high-risk visionary money-losing companies — and that tends to be the swing factor in big market moves,” he said in an interview.

In essence, habits of stock pickers, which can prove costly when equities are rising, are a recipe for success during reversals, per Opsal. Those are facts that leave the fate of active managers largely up to a market that — inconveniently for them — has mostly risen in modern American history.

Opsal sees six signals that determine the success rate of active managers, mostly driven by the distribution of gains among stocks. In short, the more large-cap growth companies outperform, the worse it is for active managers, who have a measurable preference for diversified portfolios and lower valuations. They also like to sneak in a small portion of overseas shares, which is why they do better when the US trails other developed markets.

Viewed in those lens, last quarter offered an easier albeit not uniformly benign backdrop. As market benchmarks pulled back, smaller and cheaper stocks narrowed their underperformance.

More broadly — and as usual — it’s been a lousy time to pick stocks. The recovery in risk appetite this year has been driven by resurgent interest in Big Tech stocks, thanks to the artificial-intelligence craze and the fact their balance sheets are seen as healthy and less exposed to economic swings.

“If the index is going down because some of the air is getting let out of this mega-cap balloon, it’s probably good for active,” said Garrett Aird, vice president of investment management and research at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. “Broader participation from the other stocks within the index should help because a lot of these managers are not as concentrated as the index.”

No wonder just 38% of large-cap funds have beat the S&P 500 in the year through September, according to Leuthold. In terms of both the Russell 2000 relative to the S&P 500, or an equal-weighted S&P 500 relative to the regular value-weighted version, this year is shaping up to be the worst for smaller companies since 1998. Comparing the performance of value and growth indexes, it is the worst for cheap shares since 2020 and the second-worst in five decades of data.

To be clear, there are other data that indicate active funds don’t just embrace smaller stocks. Large-cap active funds in general are 10% overweight the top fifth of the Russell 1000 and 70% underweight the bottom chunk, according to a Bank of America Corp. note. More recently, the group’s position in the so-called Magnificent Seven shares has increased and their portfolios are looking more like the index.

Others, like Opsal, also posit that active success is not a pure matter of investing prowess, but rather the inherent math of markets. One related theory says that when gains are dominated by a handful of names, it’s harder for stock pickers to win because, by virtue of not holding the entire index, they risk missing out on those big winners.

Even against these odds, Opsal says it is not easy for active managers to embrace frothy names or place big bets on mega-caps, partly because they have faith in their allocation process and partly because they are usually punished by consultants and the like for flip-flopping between investing styles.

“In order to keep up with the speculative boom and large growth, you’ve really had to own passive because most active managers just don’t buy Nvidia at 120 times earnings,” he said. “Don’t make a blanket statement about which one will work all the time because it’s cyclical.”

