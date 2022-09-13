(Bloomberg) -- Wall Street bankers have received billions of dollars in demand on a big buyout package for Citrix Systems Inc., allowing them to reduce the amount of the risky loans they have to hold on their own books.

A group of lenders led by Credit Suisse Group AG had seen at least $3.2 billion of interest by Tuesday morning for the $4 billion secured junk-bond offering that will help fund the buyout by Vista Equity Partners and Elliott Investment Management, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

That was before an investor call earlier today that kicked off official marketing, and leaves plenty of time for that demand to swell with the bond and loan offerings due to wrap up on Sept. 19.

Banks are hoping to sell as much of the Citrix debt as possible to institutional investors in order to limit the amount of loans they may be stuck with, to put a cap on losses, and to make it easier for them to make new commitments in the months ahead.

They still have significant exposure though -- and any enduring inflation threat that spooked credit markets Tuesday won’t make the debt sales any easier. The cost of borrowing has spiked since the lenders committed to provide the financing in January, jumping well above the maximum that they had agreed to. That’s forced the banks to offer the debt at steep discounts to lure buyers.

Representatives for Credit Suisse, Bank of America Corp, which is leading the loan, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., which is shepherding the second-lien debt, declined to comment, as did spokespeople for Vista and Elliott. Representatives for Citrix did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Fire Sale

The secured bond is being offered at a discounted price of between 88 to 90 cents on the dollar, which would equate to a yield in the high 8% to 9% range based on a coupon of 6.5%, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. Those discussions are early and could change, they added.

Such levels could still leave the banks on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars in potential losses, although they intend to lower the size of a loan portion they’d expected to hold to $2.5 billion from $3.5 billion originally, according to bond documents sent to investors.

Read more: Private Credit No Easy Fix for $15 Billion of Citrix Buyout Debt

The financing also includes a euro-denominated loan equivalent in size to $500 million. Banks have received orders from both European-only accounts and US funds that can buy euro debt, and bankers are considering increasing the size of the offering, according to a different person.

The banks already received enough orders to sell the entire $4.05 billion US dollar loan portion of the financing for the buyout by last week, Bloomberg previously reported. That loan is also offered at a steep discounted price of 92 cents on the dollar.

The debt package includes $3.95 billion of second-lien debt, which replaced earlier commitments of the same size intended to be sold as unsecured bonds, Bloomberg reported.

