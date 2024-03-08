(Bloomberg) -- Wall Street isn’t ready to go all in on bearish dollar bets even as the currency suffers from the worst selloff this year.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index is down for a sixth straight session, its longest losing streak in five months. The gauge has dropped 1.1% this week and is poised for its biggest weekly decline this year.

Even as traders await next week’s consumer price report, a slew of US labor data this week pointed to some softening in the pace of hiring and helped reinforce market speculation that the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates in June. The European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged Thursday and lowered its inflation outlook, bolstering expectations it will cut rates in June as well.

“The dollar’s selloff may be overdone, particularly given the dovish takeaway from the ECB yesterday,” said Jane Foley, Head of FX strategy at Rabobank in London. Recent data have allowed the market “to see what it wanted to see, which is a softening in labor market conditions,” she said, noting that overall US employment growth remains solid.

The dollar extended declines on Friday despite a better-than-expected February nonfarm payrolls number. Downward revisions to prior data and an uptick in the unemployment rate to 3.9% provided sufficient fodder for dollar bears.

“The market was indeed going short dollars into NFP, and this momentum looks set to continue,” said Yusuke Miyairi, an FX strategist at Nomura International Plc in London. Still, he cautioned that for the softer USD “to become a trend, a green-light from the Fed is needed, such as an unchanged or more dovish dot plot in this month’s Summary of Economic Projections.”

Policymakers will announce their interest-rate decision on March 20, and with no change expected.

Friday’s “messy but net soft” US data “neither adds significant pressure to front-load easing nor to postpone it,” said Patrick Locke, an FX strategist with JPMorgan in New York. Still, improving global growth prospects “add to tactical downside risks for the dollar,” he said.

