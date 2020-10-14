(Bloomberg) -- Traders are about to be hit with new U.S. rules they’ve long resisted: the first-ever federal restrictions on how much hedge funds and other firms can speculate on key commodities such as oil and metals.

Yet there is a silver lining in having the regulations finished while appointees of President Donald Trump are running government agencies. The measures are softer than what was put forth when Barack Obama was president or what might be on the table should Joe Biden capture the White House next month.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission is set to approve what are known as its position-limits rules at a Thursday meeting. Major aspects are little changed from what the CFTC -- led by Republican Chairman Heath Tarbert -- proposed in January, said three people familiar with the final regulations who asked not to be named before the agency’s commissioners vote on the revamp.

The rules will impose caps on the number of futures that traders can amass for more than a dozen highly traded contracts tied to commodities. However, in many cases the new limits are likely to be looser than the ones exchanges already have in place. Critics say that means some market participants may actually be permitted to expand their holdings.

A CFTC spokeswoman declined to comment.

Vexing Issue

At issue is a vexing and politically fraught policy question that has confounded derivatives regulators for a decade: how much speculation should be permitted in futures that energy companies, manufacturers and other businesses use to hedge against price changes in raw materials?

Allowing substantial bets by hedge funds and other traders can bring needed liquidity to the contracts. However, too much speculation can cause spikes in volatility. CFTC officials have also said the rules are intended to crack down on potentially manipulative strategies, such as instances of firms cornering the market or so-called squeezes in which a trader buys an abundance of contracts to try to burn market participants who are betting on price declines.

During the Obama era, a Democratic-led CFTC tried several times to strike a balance -- failing to finalize multiple plans and once having a rule blocked by a federal judge after two trade groups representing financial companies sued the regulator.

Compared with those earlier efforts, the agency’s new rules are more deferential to Wall Street and concerns raised by businesses that use commodities. Their approval will mark a major policy achievement for Tarbert, who has said finalizing the regulations was a priority since he took over the agency in July 2019.

The agency’s January proposal focused on 25 reference futures, including 16 new ones in energy, metals and agricultural products. The other nine contracts, which are tied to agriculture, already face federal restrictions.

Under the final rules, as was proposed, traders in newly included energy and metals futures would only face limits on the soonest expiring contracts, which are known as spot months, said two of the people. The CFTC had proposed tying those restrictions to calculations based on 25% of the estimated physically deliverable supply for various commodities.

Industry Backing

Under the January proposal, non-financial firms would also be eligible for exemptions from the trading limits if they are using derivatives to hedge legitimate business risks. It would also set up a process for futures exchanges to approve additional exemptions without prior sign-off from the CFTC.

The CFTC’s approach has won the backing of key players in industry. The Managed Funds Association and the Alternative Investment Management Association, trade groups representing hedge funds, said in comment letters that focusing on spot months and deferring to exchanges at other times reflected a “thoughtful approach.” Agricultural giant Cargill Inc., Ken Griffin’s Citadel and units of Royal Dutch Shell Plc were also generally supportive.

A topic that the rules won’t specifically address is oil’s unprecedented April 20 plunge that led to contracts trading at negative prices, the people said. The CFTC is among regulators investigating whether a small group of London market participants may have contributed to the tumble by breaching rules on trading around settlement periods, Bloomberg News has reported.

