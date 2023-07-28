Wall Street shook off worries over the Bank of Japan policy tweak to focus on another round of economic figures pointing to economic resilience and a slowdown in inflation.

The S&P 500 advanced after the personal consumption expenditures price index — the measure that the Federal Reserve uses to track its inflation goal — rose the slowest pace in more than two years while consumer spending climbed. The Nasdaq 100 outperformed as Intel Corp. gained after the beleaguered chip pioneer gave a bullish sales forecast. Bond yields fell alongside the dollar.

“Today's PCE came in softer than expected to top off a full week chock full of economic data that all points to a higher probability of a soft landing,” said Gina Bolvin, president of Bolvin Wealth Management Group. “This could be the catalyst to send the market to new highs.”

In what looked like a “sell the rumor, buy the news” episode, U.S. markets saw a reversal from moves on Thursday, when anxiety was running high in the run-up to the BOJ decision. Governor Kazuo Ueda surprised investors on Friday by announcing the central bank would allow yields to rise above a ceiling it now calls a point of reference. That paves the way for a future normalization of policy that has implications for a wide range of global assets and for markets heavily exposed to Japanese money.

Yields on 10-year Japanese government bonds jumped to their highest since 2014, while the yen seesawed between gains and losses as investors speculated whether this tweak was a precursor to more drastic changes for Japan's ultra-easy monetary policy.

“Now that BoJ is out of the way, and they got away with their tweak to policy without much carnage in the fixed-income space, we can relax and hop back on board the carry train,” said Brad Bechtel, a strategist at Jefferies. “At least until we start seeing signs of some sort of hard landing scenario show up.”

Corporate Highlights:

Exxon Mobil Corp. fell short of analysts' expectations with a third straight drop in profit — the longest decline since the 2014-2016 oil-market crash — amid weaker natural gas prices and shrinking returns from fuel sales.

Procter & Gamble Co.'s sales and earnings both surpassed analysts' projections as the maker of Gillette razors reported a boost from higher prices, and strength from its US business.

Ford Motor Co. expects to see losses from electric vehicles hit US$4.5 billion this year, up from an earlier estimate of US$3 billion. That's more than double the US$2.1 billion the company lost on EVs last year.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.8 per cent as of 9:31 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.1 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.5 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 per cent

The euro rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.1001

The British pound rose 0.5 per cent to US$1.2858

The Japanese yen fell 0.6 per cent to 140.34 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.5 per cent to US$29,277.61

Ether rose 0.6 per cent to US$1,869.46

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 3.97 per cent

Germany's 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.48 per cent

Britain's 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.35 per cent

Commodities