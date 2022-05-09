(Bloomberg) --

A blockbuster earnings season hasn’t been enough to lift the spirits of European equity strategists, who warned on Monday of headwinds piling up.

“Margin risks are building” for the region’s stocks, Morgan Stanley’s Ross MacDonald wrote in a note to clients. Citigroup Inc. strategists concurred, saying that while quarterly results are coming through surprisingly strong, “we worry that this may not endure.”

European shares have fallen for five consecutive weeks, testing their 2022 lows, as solid quarterly earnings reports have failed to assuage investor concerns over record inflation, a slowing economy and an increasingly hawkish stance by the world’s major central banks. A risk gauge on Europe’s safest companies just breached a level not seen since the pandemic first roiled markets in early 2020, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The deteriorating macroeconomic outlook prompted Oddo BHF strategists to cut their end-2022 target for the Stoxx 600 Index to 483 points from 498 on Monday, citing expectations for a sharp slowdown, not least because of the war in Ukraine.

“All told, the European economy is facing a sharp slowdown, the overall scale of which is not easy to gauge in the short term,” Oddo strategist Sylvain Goyon wrote in a note to clients.

Macroeconomic weakness will push earnings revisions back into negative territory, and the positive momentum seen recently could fade, Citi strategists including Beata Manthey wrote in their note.

