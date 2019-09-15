(Bloomberg) -- “It: Chapter Two” kept its spot as the top movie in U.S. theaters for a second weekend, with the horror film outdrawing the new Jennifer Lopez film “Hustlers,” about strippers who fleece their wealthy Wall Street clients.

The Warner Bros. horror sequel, based on a Stephen King novel, took in $40.7 million in the U.S. and Canada, researcher Comscore Inc. estimated Sunday. That was enough to beat “Hustlers,” which collected $33.2 million and set a record for its distributor, STX Entertainment.

Based on a 2015 New York magazine article, “Hustlers” follows a group of strippers struggling through the 2008 financial crisis. They drug the Wall Street men who patronize their club and run up thousands of dollars of charges on their credit cards. Analysts were forecasting sales of $27 million to $32 million -- enough to beat STX’s previous best debut: $23.8 million for “Bad Moms” in 2016.

Also opening in wide release was “The Goldfinch,” based on Donna Tartt’s 2014 Pulitzer prize winning novel. The Warner Bros. film took in $2.6 million, compared with estimates of $7 million to $8 million. It received positive reviews from just 25% of critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

Neither movie was expected to give much lift to the domestic box office, where sales are running below a year ago. Next week, however, three bigger films debut: Walt Disney Co.’s “Ad Astra” starring Brad Pitt, “Rambo: Last Blood” from Lions Gate Entertainment Corp., and “Downton Abbey,” a film revival of the TV series about British aristocrats and their servants. It’s from Comcast Corp.’s Focus Features.

