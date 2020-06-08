(Bloomberg) -- Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, an investment arm of Apollo Global Management Inc. co-founder Josh Harris and Blackstone Group Inc. executive David Blitzer, is exploring a bid for the New York Mets, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The talks are at an early stage, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private.

A spokesman for Harris Blitzer declined to comment.

Variety reported on Harris Blitzer’s interest in the baseball team earlier Monday and said the Mets retained Steve Greenberg at Allen & Co. for the sale process. Greenberg and a spokesman for the Mets didn’t immediately reply to messages seeking comment.

Harris Blitzer owns several sports franchises, including the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, and e-sports franchise Dignitas, according to the firm’s website.

