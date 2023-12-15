(Bloomberg) -- Wall Street banks are paving the way for deals to let cash-strapped junk-rated borrowers pay their interest bills with even more debt, as the pain of higher borrowing costs starts to bite.

Investment banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co. are attempting to bring so-called payment-in-kind debt to the leveraged loan market, according to people familiar with the matter who weren’t authorized to speak publicly. The so-called PIK option would be used in amend and extend deals, which allow firms to push back the maturities on their debt to avoid refinancing in a higher interest rate environment.

A prolonged tighter monetary policy regime poses an existential threat for some highly indebted firms, including leveraged loan borrowers who’ve already seen their interest payments soar due to the floating rate nature of the debt. Default rates are expected to rise to 3.8% for European junk debt by September next year, according to S&P Global Ratings.

For firms struggling to service their debts, PIK offers the chance to preserve some of their precious cash reserves, albeit at the cost of higher debt payments down the line. It’s been a feature on private credit financings this year, giving companies the leeway to raise new debt or refinance at steep rates.

Investors in the leveraged loan market have typically shied away from such arrangements. Their biggest buyers, collateralized loan obligations, need a constant stream of cash from interest payments, and that’s a barrier that may continue to keep PIK on the fringes.

But with the equivalent of $294 billion of leveraged loans maturing in Europe over the next three years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, banks are hoping investors will forgo regular payments in order to amend and extend loans to borrowers who might otherwise default.

As well as a means of preserving a borrower’s cash reserves, payment-in-kind can also be used as a sweetener to bolster demand, as in the case of the deal brought by NEP this week. Banks led by Barclays are offering 1.5% of PIK payments on top of the current spread of 3.25% to extend a $1.1 billion loan.

“We are seeing a continuing uptick in the use of a PIK element in place of all or a part of cash pay interest in debt facilities,” said Jeremy Duffy, a partner at law firm White & Case. “This is being agreed by banks and private lenders in particular as a sensible approach to assist borrowers with liquidity concerns in the face of increased interest margins.”

Struggling Borrowers Turn to Private Credit to Defer Interest

The structure would theoretically work like this: around 20% to 25% of the interest expense on the amended loan would be switched into PIK, with the remainder paid in cash, the people said. The PIK interest accrues, and is only paid off when the borrower refinances, or pays the loan down.

Deferring cash interest payments can give borrowers breathing room to recover from a liquidity crunch and stave off downgrades. But it doesn’t come cheap: in the private credit realm, while first-lien loans can add an extra 25 to 100 basis points, PIK on the lower-ranked debt can command 300 to 400 basis points more.

“The overarching idea is to alleviate the cash burden on a business which is performing but now over-levered, not in terms of LTV, but relative to the generational shift in base rates,” said Murad Khaled, head of EMEA leveraged finance capital markets at Bank of America Corp.

Companies are still reeling from the tightest monetary policy in a generation which has pushed up debt costs and weighed on income. Although the European Central Bank and Federal Reserve are expected to start lowering interest rates next year, the cuts might not come fast enough to ward off a recession that would hit corporate cash flows.

Using PIK options can bridge a liquidity gap, but it’s just a temporary fix. WeWork Inc., which turned a lot of its bonds into PIK notes in May, filed for bankruptcy six months later when it couldn’t cut costs fast enough to support its operations.

Khaled sees PIK portions cropping up in deals as part of “bespoke negotiations” rather than becoming widespread in the public loan markets.

For one thing, collateralized loan obligations, the main buyers of leveraged debt, are typically limited in how much non-cash pay debt they can hold.

“There are limits to how many assets are PIKable in CLOs,” said Dagmara Michalczuk, an investor in CLOs at Tetragon. “A few may get done. If there is an equity injection and a clear plan to improve performance some may be fine.”

