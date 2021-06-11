(Bloomberg) -- Wall Street banks must speed up their efforts to stop using Libor, U.S. regulators said Friday in issuing one of their most stern warnings yet about abandoning the scandal-plagued benchmark.

The Treasury Department, Federal Reserve and other watchdogs are trying to light a fire under lenders including Citigroup Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The regulators issued their latest admonishment on the London Interbank Offered Rate at a Friday meeting of the Financial Stability Oversight Council, a group that’s responsible for heading off dangers to the financial system.

“The deniers and laggards are engaging in magical thinking,” said Randal Quarles, the Fed’s vice chairman for supervision. “Libor is over.”

