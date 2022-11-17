(Bloomberg) -- This better-than-feared earnings season and the subsequent relief rally for equities has left Wall Street strategists in the dust.

Most of them -- from long-time bears such as Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson to stalwart bulls at JPMorgan Chase & Co. -- were united going into the results season, expecting a toxic mix of scorching inflation, dollar strength and looming recession to wreak havoc on profits.

But even as corporate America reported its weakest profit tally since the first quarter of 2020, expectations were so low that it didn’t matter to stocks as the worst had already been priced in. Helped by signs that US inflation is finally cooling and news of China lifting Covid restrictions, the S&P 500 index has risen nearly 11% from a mid-October low. Some global indexes are now even in bull market territory.

Underpinning the move is that expectations had already been lowered dramatically going into the season, with analysts turning more negative after early warnings from bellwethers including FedEx Corp. and Nike Inc. Even single-stock analysts -- who are usually more optimistic -- cut estimates in advance.

In the gloomy backdrop, some companies -- including Apple Inc. and Netflix Inc. -- were able to surprise positively, while stocks held up better than expected.

Not many saw this coming. Investors participating in Bloomberg’s MLIV Pulse survey in early October expected the S&P 500 to fall further during the season. BlackRock Inc. strategist Wei Li and Citigroup Inc.’s Chris Montagu were also both cautious about how stocks would respond to deteriorating earnings.

And Morgan Stanley’s Wilson -- ranked No. 1 in the latest Institutional Investor survey -- said a glum quarter could spark equity declines. He has since changed his view and now expects gains into the year-end.

Christopher Harvey at Wells Fargo & Co. was among the minority that predicted shares would move higher. “We expect reactions to improve as we move through the season” after lowered expectations re-priced some stocks, he wrote in a note on Oct. 12.

In Europe, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategist Guillaume Jaisson called it, saying that profits “may prove more robust than momentum suggests,” helped by a weaker euro. European earnings did outperform the US and the Stoxx 600 has gained about 12% from its September low, while Germany’s DAX entered a bull market.

The strategists are more divided about how earnings will play out next year. Where the team at JPMorgan is forecasting that a “milder-than-typical” profit recession will support stocks in 2023, their peers at Morgan Stanley say US equities could slump as much as 24% more to fully price in the earnings risk.

“The path forward is much more uncertain than a year ago, and likely to bring several twists and days/weeks of remorse for investors regretting they traded it differently,” Wilson wrote in a note this week.

