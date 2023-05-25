(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank Governor Christopher Waller said he won’t allow the US debt-ceiling crisis to influence his decision on interest rates next month, expecting Congress and the Biden administration will reach a deal.

“I’m not letting it,” he said when asked whether the issue will inform what happens at the June 13-14 meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee. “I’m assuming that they’re going to come to a decision because the consequences of not coming to a decision are potentially catastrophic. What are you trying to accomplish by crashing the US financial system?”

Waller, who spoke in a brief interview after giving a speech Wednesday in Santa Barbara, made the comments after Treasury-bill yields slated to mature early next month surged above 7% amid building concern that talks in Washington will fail to resolve the debt-ceiling crisis and the US might default on payment obligations.

“It’s up to Congress and the president to figure this out — I can’t do anything about the short term spikes in the yields,” he said. “It’s not something the Fed can fix. I don’t like Congress putting me in this position.”

While the Fed can step in at times when there is malfunctioning in the Treasury market, “this is like people running from Treasuries,” Waller said. “We’ve never seen that before and that puts us in a really tough position.”

Fed officials meeting earlier this month debated the importance of raising the debt ceiling as well as the need for the central bank to be ready to use its tools to mitigate future financial stability risks, minutes of the May 2-3 gathering showed.

On Wednesday afternoon, negotiators for the White House and House Republicans resumed talks on lifting the debt ceiling amid an impasse just days before a potentially catastrophic default, according to a person familiar with the matter.

In his speech, Waller said officials’ decision to either raise interest rates again next month or skip a move will hinge on key data over coming weeks, but it’s premature to declare the tightening cycle is over.

The FOMC has raised rates by 5 percentage points in the past 14 months to curb inflation running more than double its 2% target. With the benchmark rate now in a 5% to 5.25% target range following a quarter-point increase earlier this month, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Friday that policymakers could afford to watch the data and the evolving outlook.

