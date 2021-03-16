Hollywood talent agencies in recent years have looked to YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat to find the next generation of creative talent. Now you can add Reddit to the list.

Jaime Rogozinski, the founder of WallStreetBets, has signed with United Talent Agency, the home of Kevin Hart and Seth Rogen. Rogozinski is aiming to capitalize on his fame from founding a forum on the site Reddit where amateur investors trade stock tips and ideas. These traders rushed to buy GameStop Corp., sending shares of the struggling video-game retailer to new highs, only to see them crash and then continue on a roller-coaster ride.

Hollywood can’t get enough of the GameStop saga, and studios have already commissioned at least nine projects based on the events of this year. Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer is making a movie from the forthcoming book by Ben Mezrich, whose work was the basis of “The Social Network,” while horror producer Jason Blum is producing an HBO movie.

Rogozinski has already optioned his memoir to filmmaker Brett Ratner’s RatPac Entertainment, but that’s just the start of his show-business ambitions.

UTA has lined up a speaking engagement for Rogozinski at a conference in the fall, and has held preliminary discussions about podcasts as well. Speaking has become a lucrative side hustle for celebrities, authors, politicians and influencers. They can get anywhere from a few thousand dollars to as much as $500,000 per appearance.