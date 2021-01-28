(Bloomberg) -- WallStreetBets, the investment group famous for fueling rallies at GameStop Corp. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., is back on Discord’s service after getting banned for allowing hate speech.

The group is now up and running on a new server -- a digital room where people can gather to chat -- according to Discord, a communications platform that’s popular among gamers.

Discord said Wednesday that it had barred the group for not doing enough to stem hateful speech. The company cited multiple violations of its community guidelines and said it had issued warnings to the administrator of its server. The move wasn’t tied to the group’s efforts to promote stocks such as GameStop.

“We will welcome the group back so long as they improve their moderation practices and follow our community guidelines,” Discord said in a statement Thursday. “We have reached out to the moderators to provide them with support and advice, like we do for many of our large communities.”

Elon Musk, the billionaire head of Tesla Inc., tweeted his annoyance at Discord’s move late Wednesday. “Even Discord has gone corpo,” he said.

