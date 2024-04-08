(Bloomberg) -- Ibotta Inc., a digital marketing software firm that counts Walmart Inc. as a backer, and shareholders are seeking to raise as much as $472.5 million in an initial public offering.

The Denver-based company, which helps brands deliver mobile promotions through rewards and rebates, is offering 2.5 million shares for $76 to $84 each, according to a filing Monday with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Shareholders including Chief Executive Officer Bryan Leach and Koch Industries Inc.’s venture capital arm are offering 3.125 million existing shares, the filing shows.

The company handles promotions for more than 2,400 brands, such as Coca-Cola, Whirlpool and Hallmark, its filings show. It had net income of $38 million on revenue of $320 million last year, compared with a net loss of $55 million on revenue of $211 million the previous year, according to the filings.

In 2019, Ibotta was valued at $1 billion in a series D funding round led by Koch Disruptive Technologies, the Koch Industries investment arm. Koch remains one of Ibotta’s largest investors and will own about 16% of the company’s Class A shares after the offering, filings show.

Clark Jermoluk Founders Fund 1 LLC owns 25% of the Class A shares. Walmart, which has the right to buy more than 3.5 million shares, is also listed among stockholders with a 5% or greater stake. Ibotta founder and CEO Leach owns all of the company’s Class B shares, and will have about 70% of the voting power after the offering, according to the filing Monday.

The IPO is being led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. Ibotta plans for its shares to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol IBTA.

