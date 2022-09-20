Sep 20, 2022
Walmart Canada to build fulfillment centre in Que. as part of $1B investment


Walmart Canada is making a $1 billion infrastructure investment that will include renovating stores, building a fulfillment centre and new retail locations.
In a press release Tuesday, Walmart Canada said the “cornerstone of the investment” is a new high-tech fulfillment centre near Montreal, which will cost over $100 million to build and is set to open in 2024.
The delivery hub will be dedicated to fulfilling customer orders in Quebec and Atlantic Canada, the company said.
“This important investment is the latest example of Walmart’s commitment to Quebec,” said Cyrille Ballereau, regional vice president for Quebec at Walmart Canada.
“We are investing for growth in Quebec and creating jobs for Quebecers to better serve our customers.”
The press release also said the investment would result in around 225 new jobs in Quebec, as well as 2,500 trade and construction jobs with its store renovations across the country.
“These projects are all part of Walmart Canada’s multi-year $3.5 billion investment to make the online and in-store shopping experience simpler, faster and more convenient for customers as the retailer invests for continued growth to help more Canadians save money and live better,” the press release stated.
