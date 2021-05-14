(Bloomberg) -- Walmart Inc. said fully vaccinated staff and customers can now leave their masks at home, a decision that could influence how other businesses respond to the latest government guidance.

The nation’s biggest private employer said fully vaccinated staff need not wear a mask at work starting May 18, the same day the retailer reports first-quarter results. The rule applies to all of its U.S. Walmart and Sam’s Club locations, distribution centers and offices. Customers who have been inoculated can also shop without face coverings as of Friday, although masks could still be required by some local ordinances, Walmart executives said in a memo to employees Friday.

The move by the world’s largest retailer marks a significant step toward a return to normalcy in American life and could set an example for the industry. Retailers have largely required masks for shoppers and employees over the past year, resulting in occasional clashes with uncooperative customers. The head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that fully vaccinated Americans can largely do away with wearing masks and social distancing, a decision that took many companies aback.

Walmart also said it would give $75 to every employee that gets vaccinated, following companies like Kroger Co., German grocer Lidl and Instacart Inc. that have given cash for proof of shots. Other businesses have given paid time off to get vaccinated.

