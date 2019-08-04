(Bloomberg) -- Walmart Inc. has no plans to stop selling guns or ammunition, or change any other retail or security practice following the Aug. 3 shooting that killed at least 20 and wounded 26 shoppers at an El Paso, Texas store, a spokesman for the company said Sunday.

“Our focus has always been on being a responsible seller of firearms,” company spokesman Randy Hargrove said in an interview. “We go beyond federal law requiring all customers to pass a background check before purchasing any firearm.”

He added that in 2015 Walmart stopped selling what he called “modern sporting rifles,” which generally refers to military-style semi-automatic rifles. It also removed from its website any air gun or toy that might resemble assault weapons, he said.

Last year, Walmart raised the minimum age for gun purchases to 21 from 18, he said. Hargrove said Walmart, the world’s biggest retailer, doesn’t break out data on gun sales.

The shooting occurred at a Walmart where every employee received required “active shooter” training, given four times a year in association with Texas State University, which instructs employees to avoid, deny entry and as a last resort physically defend themselves in the event they encounter an armed assailant, Hargrove said.

“There’s not been any directive to any stores around the country to change any policy,” Hargrove said. “We’re focused on supporting our associates, customers and the entire El Paso community.”

