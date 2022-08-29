(Bloomberg) -- Walmart Inc. is strengthening its commitment to its South African unit, with Chief Executive Officer Mitchell Slape, the Walmart veteran tasked with turning Massmart Holdings Ltd. around in 2019, preparing to be replaced.

The global retail giant plans to buy all of the shares it doesn’t already own for 62 rand ($3.65) apiece, a 53% premium to the last closing price, and delist Massmart from Johannesburg’s main bourse, where it has a market value of about 8.9 billion rand.

Jonathan Molapo, who joined Massmart in January as chief operating officer, will take over as CEO a year after he came to the company. He’s held various leadership positions in South Africa and internationally and was most recently the CEO of Astron Energy Ltd. His most significant retail experience has been developing retail forecourts at gas stations.

Walmart bought a majority stake in Massmart in 2011 for 16.5 billion rand. Since the end of 2019, Massmart’s share price has dropped 21% and it has had to close a number of stores.

Slape’s Job

Slape, who has worked for Walmart for 27 years, was sent to arrest a slump in profit at the Johannesburg-based company. While he’s faced a string of difficulties ranging from pandemic-induced supply chain problems to a week of deadly South African riots a year ago, Slape has struggled to show signs of a turnaround at household-goods chain Game, even after broad cost cuts.

Massmart on Monday also reported a first-half loss of 1.03 billion rand, narrowing from a loss of 1.07 billion rand a year earlier.

