(Bloomberg) -- Walmart Inc. will no longer require fully vaccinated employees to wear masks unless required by state or local rules, effective immediately.

In addition, a policy allowing five extra days of paid time off for workers testing positive for Covid-19 will end March 31 as planned, Walmart said in a memo to employees Friday. Daily health screenings will no longer be needed for workers, except in California, New York and Virginia, which have state requirements.

The changes by Walmart represent a step away from pandemic-era rules as governments across the U.S. lift mask mandates for indoor spaces. The Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer is the largest U.S. private-sector employer, with about 1.6 million employees in the country.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported the company’s policy change.

