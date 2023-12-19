(Bloomberg) -- Shoppers at more than 4,500 Walmart Inc. stores now have the option to pay over time for their holiday purchases during in-store self-checkout, part of an expanded partnership with Affirm Holdings Inc.

Shares of the buy now, pay later company rose after Tuesday’s announcement that it’s building upon its existing relationship with the retail giant, expanding its presence in more stores and making the payment option newly available at self-checkout kiosks.

“Recent Affirm research revealed that more than half of Americans (54%) are looking for retailers to offer a buy now, pay later option at checkout,” Pat Suh, Affirm’s senior vice president of revenue, said in a statement. “Moreover, we’ve found that 76% of consumers would either delay or not make a purchase without Affirm.”

The San Francisco-based company is aiming to deepen its in-store presence after establishing itself as a key player in e-commerce, along with such firms as Klarna Bank AB and Afterpay Ltd.

