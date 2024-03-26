Walmart Had Right to End Capital One Partnership, Judge Rules

(Bloomberg) -- Walmart Inc. had the right to terminate a credit-card partnership with Capital One Financial Corp., a federal judge ruled, handing a victory to the retailer in its attempts to end its relationship with the bank.

Capital One became the sole issuer of Walmart’s private label and co-branded credit cards in 2018, but the retailer sued last year seeking to end their alliance, saying the bank failed to deliver replacement cards to customers within five days and promptly post transaction and payment information to accounts.

On Tuesday, US District Judge Katherine Polk Failla ruled in favor of Walmart, saying the retailer had the legal right to end the pact if Capital One failed to meet the retailer’s customer care standards at least five times within 12 months.

“The agreement’s terms clearly dictate that Capital One’s repeated customer service failures entitled Walmart to invoke the Termination Right and terminate the parties’ ongoing partnership,” Failla said in a written opinion.

Capital One had argued that Walmart had the right to impose penalties for its failure to meet the standards, but wasn’t allowed to end the agreement.

A Capital One spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the decision.

The case is Walmart Inc. et al v. Capital One, National Association, 1:23-cv-02942, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

