(Bloomberg) -- Rob Walton, the son of the founder of Walmart Inc., is leading a group that has agreed to purchase the National Football League’s Denver Broncos, the two sides said in a joint statement Tuesday.

They didn’t disclose terms for the deal, which needs approval from the NFL’s finance committee and league ownership. Walton’s offer was worth $4.65 billion, ESPN reported, citing NFL sources it didn’t identify. It would be the highest amount ever paid for a US professional sports team.

The Broncos’ longtime owners, the Bowlen family, said in February they were planning to sell the franchise. The team won seven of 17 games in the most recent NFL season, finishing at the bottom of the AFC West.

The Broncos won the Super Bowl in 1998, 1999 and 2016.

