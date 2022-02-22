(Bloomberg) -- Walmart Inc. is expanding its partnership with live-shopping platform Talkshoplive, adding regularly scheduled content in a bid to entice more customers to buy products through online videos.

The programming schedule through March includes shows on makeup, dog food and toys, the companies said in a statement Tuesday. That builds on February content about baby products and Black-founded brands, as well as four live shows during the holiday season with celebrities including Drew Barrymore and Rachael Ray. The videos appear on Walmart’s website.

“The success of our initial launch has proven Talkshoplive as the partner to give Walmart’s customers live, shoppable content,” Casey Schlaybaugh, vice president of brand at the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer.

With the expanded programming deal, Walmart is extending its foray into so-called streaming e-commerce, which intertwines video, social media and celebrities to prod consumers into making purchases. It’s a sign that live selling, already popular in Asia, is gaining ground in the U.S.

“Every brand and retailer is now looking at what their livestream shopping strategy should be,” Bryan Moore, co-founder and chief executive officer of Talkshoplive, said.

