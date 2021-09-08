(Bloomberg) -- Walmart Inc. is tapping the investment-grade market with a five-part bond sale that includes a green bond, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The longest portion of the offering, a 30-year security, may yield around 95 basis points above Treasuries, said the person, who asked not to be identified as the details are private.

The new bonds will fund a tender offer for up to $8 billion of existing Walmart senior notes, or for general corporate purposes. The 10-year portion will be used to finance or refinance a portfolio of Walmart’s eligible green investments.

Citigroup Inc., Mizuho Financial Group Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. are among banks managing the sale, the person said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.